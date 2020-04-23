Car stolen from Door County located in Brown County; 3 arrested

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department says three people from Sturgeon Bay are under arrest for a variety of offenses after a car stolen in Sturgeon Bay a month ago was located in Brown County.

Sturgeon Bay police say the suspects, all males, were also connected to numerous vehicle thefts in the area.

When we asked about the arrests, the Brown County Sheriff's Office referred us to the Oneida Police Department, which said it's not releasing any information.

The car that was recovered was stolen from the east side of Sturgeon Bay in the overnight hours of March 28. Police say a number of vehicles on the east side were vandalized that same night.

Police are reminding people to lock their cars and secure their valuables and keys.