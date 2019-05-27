Car hits Green Bay home early Memorial Day morning

A driver loses control of his car, crashing into a house on Green Bay's east side early Memorial Day morning, leaving damage to the house but no serious injuries.

The car crossed two front yards and hit the corner of a house on Stuart Street just after 1:30 a.m.

Police say the driver was intoxicated. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Several people were inside the home when the crash happened but they were not hurt.

The car left muddy tire tracks through the grass and a hole near the home's foundation. Green Bay firefighters spent several hours shoring up the damaged wall.

