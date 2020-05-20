Car crashes into Town of Peshtigo garden center

A car crashed into a garden center business in the Town of Peshtigo early Wednesday morning.

At about 2:26 a.m., the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department was called to a report of a crash with injuries in the area of Highway 41 and Erik's Garden Center.

A car crashed into the garden center, stopping just a few feet from a home.

"Upon arrival two people were still in the vehicle and firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to assist in removing a patient," reads a post on the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department Facebook page.

Firefighters secured the scene and investigated the structural damage.

The scene was cleared at about 4 a.m.

Erik's Garden Center addressed the crash on its Facebook page. The owners are OK and the store will be open Wednesday.

"We have a big mess. We are down one checkout. Please be patient with our staff today. Thank you," reads the post. CLICK HERE for the full Facebook post.