Car crash leads to hospital visits for 2 individuals and 2 dogs

Two people are injured after an accident in Waupaca County Saturday afternoon.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 49, about a quarter mile north of Tri County Road in the Township of Fremont.

Authorities said a 29-year-old Berlin man lost control of his Jeep, crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle, driven by a 57-year-old woman from Waupaca, head-on around 2:19 p.m.

The man was taken to Theda Care in Neenah via a helicopter, while the woman was taken to the hospital via an ambulance.

The man had two dogs in the vehicle. They were taken to a vet to be checked out for possible injuries.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the accident. Names are not being release at this time.