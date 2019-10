A car burst into flames outside a home in Little Chute Thursday morning.

Fox Valley Metro Police say the vehicle was "fully engulfed in flames" when they arrived on scene.

Little Chute firefighters put out the fire before it could spread to nearby homes or cars.

Fox Valley Metro Police say no one was hurt.

Police say the crash happened early Thursday morning. They did not give an address. Action 2 News has reached out to the department for more information.