Progress on Capital Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon

Capital Credit Union Park which is under construction on Holmgren way has made a lot of progress. Green Bay's Northwoods League Baseball team, the Green Bay Booyah, will have its home opening day on June 1.

The facility, also the future home of the USL League 2 soccer team, the Green Bay Voyageurs, will be able to entertain over 3,000 sports fans of all ages.

Contractors have been working through the winter months. Vice President John Fanta said once the lights and seats start to go in next month, it will start to look a lot more like Capital Credit Union Park is supposed to.

“We want to have a fun entertaining place to go for families during the summer, we have a bunch of promotions that are lined up, to be announced later in April, and we're slowly unveiling those through the entire month, so we have guest appearances, firework shows, you name it. It's going to be a lot of fun here this summer,” said Fanta.

Aside from the AstroTurf field, Fanta said the field will be unique with a fully digital scoreboard and indoor club and suite space. The park will also feature a 20 foot, 7 inch outfield wall in right field -- that's 19 feet, 19 inches, in homage to the 1919 founding year of the Green Bay Packers.

“I think this will be your destination point for summer entertainment. Obviously we have a great history with the Packers in Green Bay, and a lot of other things going on, but during the summer months this is going to be where you want to go and have some fun, kick back, relax, watch some baseball, but more importantly have some fun with family and friends,” said Fanta.

