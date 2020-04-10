Canadian firm recalls meat products sold in Wisconsin, Illinois

A Canadian firm is recalling meat products processed in the United States and sold in Wisconsin and Illinois.

The U.S. Agriculture Department says more than 42,000 pounds of raw pork trimmings from Jowett Farms Corporation were not presented for re-inspection when it crossed the border on April 2.

The trimmings were used to make sausage products used in 20-ounce, plastic-wrapped food tray packages:

"Jewel-Osco Sheboygan Brand Bratwurst - Made in Illinois" with a sell-by date of 4/17/20.

"Jewel-Osco Mild Italian Sausage" with a sell-by date of 4/17/20.

"Jewel-Osco Hot Italian Sausage" with a sell-by date of 4/17/20.

People are asked to check their refrigerators and freezers for these meat trays. Throw them away or return them to the store.

There are no reports of anyone getting sick from the products.

