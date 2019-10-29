Campground Coming to Reforestation Camp

Starting next summer, your visit to the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park could include an overnight stay, or several nights.

Plans are announced for a campground development at the surrounding Reforestation Camp.

Since 1983, the idea of a campground inside the 1,500 acre Reforestation Camp has been discussed.

36 years later, it's about to become a reality.

"Might be a spot where kids enjoy their first s'more, sit around their first campfire, sleep underneath the stars, listen to their first coyote howl outside, this site is one of the largest tracks of land in Brown County," says Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese.

In his 2020 budget, County Executive Troy Streckenbach is allocating more than $450,000 to create a campground to offer visitors to the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park a place to stay and enjoy the outdoors.

"In today's economy, in today's world, we have to continue to find new ways for us to drive revenue in order to continue to support such great cultural amenities such as this," says Streckenbach.

Kriese says there's already an ideal location for the 12 acre campground.

"We have an area that has recently been logged and clear cut and we have existing roads and trails that lead to that site so it fits very well," says Kriese.

Kriese says the campground will be constructed in three phases, and when completed, offer 54 camp sites designed to accommodate everything from tents to RVs.

He feels with connecting hiking, biking and equine trails, the campground will be well received as a destination.

"The RV and camping industry is growing and we've seen that through various use-rates in recent years and also Midwest trends and national trends, there's over 40 billion people that camped in the last couple years, that's a lot of people, whether it's tent camping or using an RV, this provides a place for local residents to have a stay-vacation or for outside residents to have a true vacation," says Kriese.

Plans for the campground include power, water, restrooms and showers, with the first campsites open for use late next summer.