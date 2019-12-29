Camp Reunite gives incarcerated moms quality time with their kids in Taycheedah

When you think of a camp for kids, you'd expect the days to be filled with different games and craft projects. But at Camp Reunite those things take on an extra special meaning because of who the kids get to do those activities with.

"She started crying as soon as she got here today,” said Alissa. “I'm like 'Tears already?'"

For Alissa and her daughter Violet, moments together are rare. Alissa is an inmate at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac County.

"The time that we get to spend together, you know it's amazing because we don't get to see each other that often so these hours, we really hold onto them,” said Alissa.

In fact, for many women at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution Camp Reunite is the only time they get to see their children.

“I can't say there is any other way I'd be able to see him,” said Bridget, another inmate whose son Lawson traveled from Eau Claire to participate in the camp.

Camp Reunite, operated through Hometown Heroes, runs in the winter and summer. It provides trauma-informed care to children with incarcerated parents and for two days during the camp the kids get to visit their moms at the Taycheedah prison.

Bridget's son Lawson almost missed camp because of travel issues.

"I was worried because I thought I wasn't going to be able to come,” said Lawson.

"I was like, in suspense,” said Bridget. “I didn't sleep very well that night, but when I finally got here at 8 a.m. and they're like 'He made it, 3:30 in the morning' I started to cry because I was so happy."

That happiness comes not just from seeing each other, but getting to interact in a more casual way.

"There's not a lot of boundaries, we get to be who we are together when we're here,” said Bridget.

"They can be moms and kids,” said Warden Sarah Cooper. “Like if they want to keep their arm around each other the whole time they can, if the kid wants to cling to moms leg as she's walking they can. You know, just regular stuff moms and kids do."

Cooper says the camp has a big impact.

"We already have a lot of ladies who tell us just inside of prison that this program has changed them, like their behavior has gotten so much better,” said Cooper.

Gov. Tony Evers could see that impact when he stopped by to witness the camp himself.

"I think it's helping them getting better so that they can reenter the workforce, reenter family life and this program does that in a real significant way,” said Evers.

"This program is as much about preventing crime as reuniting,” said Neil Willenson, one of the co-founders of Camp Reunite.

Willenson says the goal is to expand the program nationwide to support the more than 2 million children in the U.S. who currently have an incarcerated parent.

"For us to move forward across the country we have to raise more money, we have to find wardens that are interested and having the governor here and his staff really is an illustration that there's more to do,” said Willenson.

The year-old program may be small-scale now, but for the moms and kids involved - being able to heal together means everything.

"He loves me a lot and I love him and I'm so grateful for this opportunity,” said Bridget.

"Having this opportunity to do this is really amazing,” said Alissa.

