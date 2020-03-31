Calumet County woman uses "Safer at Home" time to improve her community

With the "Safer at Home" order in effect, people are finding themselves with extra time on their hands. Many like to use that time to get out and take a walk or enjoy the fresh air. One local woman is using that time for the betterment of her community.

Bonnie Schneider rakes up litter along County Highway E on March 31, 2020 (WBAY photo)

It might not feel like springtime outside, but Bonnie Schneider is doing some spring cleaning around Calumet County.

"This is the time when all of the snow melts and we see everything that's laying," says Bonnie Schneider.

With extra time on her hands, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Schneider has taken to the ditches, along county roads, cleaning up roadside debris. She spent four days last week walking the ditches and is back at it this week.

Schneider says, "Our business is just up the road and every time I drive there I see this mess in the ditch and I don't like it, so I started cleaning the road, County E."

After cleaning a three mile stretch there, she's moved onto Irish road between County Highway E and Breed Street. And, thanks to Facebook, she's managed to recruit a few friends to help her out.

Beverly Schmitz is one of those friends. She says, "I've been doing our roads on Hickory Hills Road over by the golf course, but I knew this was a more traveled road that had a lot of garbage. I use this road a lot too to go to Chilton all of the time so it was not a one man job by any means."

And while the work isn't glamorous, "I found a license plate today from 2014 and the other day was a diaper," says Schmitz.

The reward at the end is what it's all about. Schmitz adds, "It's just very satisfying that we're doing something to help the community and hopefully making awareness of what people are tossing."

And if that isn't enough, picking up trash is a lot of work, but good for your health. According to Schneider, "Some of the ditches are kind of steep, so it's like boot camp. So, those people that are doing their exercising, forget about exercising in their house - get out here cause this is a workout."

Bonnie Schneider hopes people follow her lead and either come out and help her clean up the Calumet County roads or find ones in their own community that could use a little TLC.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete local, national and international coverage of the outbreak.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.

