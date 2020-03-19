Calumet County says Appleton patient is first confirmed case of coronavirus

Calumet County says its first confirmed case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, is in the City of Appleton. It is the same case the city reported Wednesday night.

The patient contracted the virus through domestic travel. That means they were traveling within the United States.

"This individual contracted the virus through domestic travel, to an area already experiencing community spread," reads a statement from Calumet County Public Health Officer Bonnie Kolbe.

The patient is home in isolation.

"The resident has been compliant with all requests from our health department and is following all recommendations to prevent contact with others," says Kolbe.

The Appleton Health Department is working to identify people who had close contact with the patient. They will be asked to do a daily check of symptoms and temperature and quarantine for 14 days.

The Appleton Health Department recommends people postpone or cancel travel to areas with community spread. Community spread has been detected in Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha Counties in Wisconsin.

The Appleton Health Department announced Wednesday that a person had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, the city did not say if the person was in Outagamie County or Calumet County. Appleton spans both counties.

This means Calumet County and Outagamie County each have a confirmed case.

THE SPREAD AND PREVENTION

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after going to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If you do not have soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.