Calumet County celebrates additional circuit court judge

As we first told you on Monday, Calumet County is among 12 counties across the state which will be able to add another circuit court judge.

This court room has sat empty for 23 years as there has been no judge to fill it. That's about to change next year.

The county has had one open courtroom since 1997, with no judge to fill it.

That will all change next year after a general election in the spring.

“We created the positions and let the Director of State Courts, Randy Koschnick choose what counties were in most need. Calumet County was his first pick and I think that really says a lot about the need calumet county had for a judge,” said Representative Ron Tusler, (R)-Harrison.

County officials say there has been a 40 percent increase in criminal case filings from 2015 to 2018.

Calumet County District Attorney Nathan Haberman says they've had to borrow judges from other counties once a month to help with the case load.

“There are delays up to months between court hearings sometimes. That really can result in victims not seeing justice, offenders missing court dates, are not coming to court because of the time between them. So, it takes an enormous amount of time to get justice in some cases,” said Haberman.

The additional judge will also allow the county to create a drug court.

“Now we have a lot more drug cases, specifically heroin, meth and overdose cases where someone dies and someone is charged with reckless homicide,” said Judge Jeffrey Froehlich.

The county will also add an assistant district attorney thanks to legislation passed this last year, which will help with the drug court.

“If we can help prevent them from getting back into that cycle of stealing to get their next fix or get their next high, we're going to make an impact not only that helps offenders but victims and future victims,” said Haberman.

