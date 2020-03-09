Calumet Co. receives second Circuit Court judge

Calumet County is one of 12 circuit court branches to be added across the state of Wisconsin.

Officials made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying the county, which is currently a one-judge county, has seen more than a 40% increase in criminal case filings from 2015.

In addition, officials say heroin and methamphetamine referrals have nearly tripled, according to the Calumet County District Attorney.

Rep. Ron Tusler (R-Harrison), says the county has been ready for a second judge for more than two decades.

"The county built a second courtroom in 1997, and it has been sitting empty, collecting dust ever since," added Rep. Tusler. "With the second highest population growth in Wisconsin, Calumet County has desperately needed of a second judge for years. Other counties across Wisconsin with a smaller population already have numerous circuit court branches, but until today, Calumet County only had one. Today's announcement will align Calumet County with other counties throughout Wisconsin and help ease caseload backlogs in Calumet County."

The announcement comes less than a week after Governor Evers signed a bill into law adding the additional circuit court branches.

A news conference regarding the announcement will be held Tuesday afternoon in Chilton.

Rep. Ron Tusler, Rep. Paul Tittl (R-Manitowoc), and Honorable Jeffrey Froehlich are expected to attend.

