Calling all entrepreneurs

A statewide initiative goes local.

It's called Startup Wisconsin, and Green Bay is one of nine communities offering unique programming events next week, Nov. 11-15, to help entrepreneurs discover local resources and showcase the innovation that originates from the Badger State.

"The entrepreneurial energy in Green Bay is really high, so with partners like Titletown Tech, the Startup Hub and what we're bringing forth, there's really a entrepreneurial energy that I haven't seen before," Matthew Kee, Startup development manager, said.

The Startup Hub, 2701 Larsen Rd., offers an incubator for startup businesses, including offices, technology and manufacturing. This summer the Greater Green Bay Chamber opened an offshoot in downtown Green Bay -- the Urban Hub -- to give entrepreneurs a co-working space.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Startup Hub