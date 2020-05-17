Caller ID to let you know if phone number is spoofed

Caller ID may be able to help you avoid robocalls and scams.

Despite our continued frustration with scam calls, they aren't stopping anytime soon, and now, scammers are spoofing real phone numbers.

This week, Oshkosh police sent out a scam alert, saying callers were using the police department's non-emergency number, and telling the person they had an order to appear in court and they didn't show up.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has announced he's joining a coalition of 52 Attorney Generals to bolster technology.

"The number of robocalls people receive each day is truly absurd. Telecom companies have a significant role to play in reducing robocalls and protecting consumers," said Kaul.

After the recently passed National Robocall Legislation - or the Traced Act - we're seeing signs of progress.

An Action 2 News viewer tells us he was warned when "illegal scam" showed up on caller ID.

"The Federal Trade Commission is requiring phone providers to notify consumers on their caller ID if that number is spoofed," says Susan Bach of the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau. "Now, they're not going to be allowed to spoof phone numbers without a phone company warning it's a possible scam. This is great news, and we're glad to see that it's implemented and that it's working."

Another consumer alert from the BBB and Wisconsin Consumer Protection is report of blackmail scams jumping in the last few weeks.

One victim reported to the BBB Scam Tracker that they used one of their passwords in the subject line and threatened to send videos to all my contacts of me in a compromised activity.

The victim said she is almost 72, and she said that "I assure you the video is fake and I have never gone to a porn site."

She didn't pay money, but other victims have reported paying the requested amount for their peace of mind.

Scammers may have a password that was exposed in a recent data breach, and then use it in the message to try and scare you.

The BBB says no matter what the e-mail threatens, don't respond, and delete the message.

Officials say that to give you peace of mind, you should keep webcams covered when you aren't using them.