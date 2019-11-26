California wildfire forces thousands to flee

Officials say thousands of Southern California residents have fled their homes because of a wildfire burning in mountains near Santa Barbara.

A firefighter crosses Highway 154 while battling the Cave Fire in Los Padres National Forest, Calif., above Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason tells the KEYT television station that as many as 6,300 people have been evacuated and that about 2,400 structures are threatened early Tuesday.

Eliason says there is zero containment of the blaze early Tuesday.

Thousands of area residents are under evacuation orders but Eliason says no homes have been destroyed and there have been no injuries.

The fire erupted Monday afternoon in Los Padres National Forest and grew rapidly in bone-dry vegetation.

The fire was mainly burning in the forest but evacuations were ordered in Goleta. A fire last year in the coastal city destroyed 13 homes.

Weather forecasts call for winds with gusts of 60 to 70 mph (97 to 112 kph) at times into Tuesday morning but rain is expected later in the day.

