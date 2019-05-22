California man whose cat died in I-41 pileup returns to adopt two cats

A purr-fect ending, following the tragic death of Bastet the cat.

Kevin Graves is finding cats to adopt at Almost Home Kitty Rescue -- and cats find him (WBAY photo)

Action 2 News first reported on Bastet and her owner, Kevin Graves, back in February. The two, from California, were visiting Wisconsin when they were involved in that large pileup on a snow and ice covered Interstate 41 (see related story).

After the crash, Bastet went missing. After an extensive search, she was unfortunately found dead about three weeks later (related story).

Her owner, Kevin Graves, is rewriting his Wisconsin story.

Graves loves cats and cats love him. After tragically losing his beloved Bastet, he's ready to open his home up again to a feline friend or two.

"I've been spending the past week 'cat-ifying' the whole condo again. I took all of that apart after Bastet's passing; it was kind of my way of trying to keep it out of sight, out of mind. But this past week, it was fun to put all of that stuff back together. It got me really excited for the trip."

The trip was back to Wisconsin and Almost Home Kitty Rescue, a foster program that helped with the search for Bastet after the crash.

"This was literally the most horrific thing that's ever happened to me, in my life. I think that's a very safe statement. And it's left a very a sour taste of Wisconsin that it was my only experience with Wisconsin, it was my only time every dealing with it, and I didn't want that negativity, I didn't want that ending. I didn't like that ending that I got, so I wanted to make my own ending," says Graves about the crash and its aftermath.

After meeting with about a dozen of Almost Home foster cats, Graves connected with Rogue and Topanga, deciding the two would become his California girls.

"I'm really excited for Topanga, especially Topanga. She's been in our care for a long time and she deserves a great life. And Rogue is going to have a great life, and I know Kevin is just going to provide them with a dream life for a cat," adds Carlyn Cooley from Almost Home.

It's a story Graves couldn't have scripted better himself, saying "This worked out really perfect!"