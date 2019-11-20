Caffeinate for a cause with Salvation Army's newest fundraiser

You can caffeinate for a cause by supporting the Salvation Army in Green Bay with a new fundraiser. It has partnered with La Java Roasting House to help reach its Christmas Campaign goal.

It started out as an idea to support Salvation Army, a way to mix up fundraising during the holiday season.

“One of the things I found interesting was through this coffee campaign we could even connect with some of the folks the snowbirds in the community who have a passion for what the Salvation Army is doing but might not be geographically close during the campaign,” said Mark Dunning, Sales Manager at La Java Roasting House.

At ten dollars a bag all the proceeds go to Salvation Army of the Greater Green Bay Area.

“The regular coffee is the Red Shield Roast, then there's the decaf Red Shield Roast, then there's the Captain Kettles Christmas coffee and so that's a flavored coffee with Irish cream and cinnamon and hazelnut flavors all blended together,” said Dunning.

Salvation Army is hopeful the partnership will help it meet its $1.3 million goal through the Red Kettle Campaign.

“Green Bay is very supportive of wanting to just help where there's need and they come around, put your arm around you and say ‘let's just get this done,’ and seeing what the community give back is really great,” said Major O’Neil with the Salvation Army in Green Bay.

Major O’Neil said the money will fuel its services in our area.

“Whatever the Salvation Army is doing from homelessness to say at the Kroc center, empowering people through education or fitness, things like that, it's always great to know that you're giving back to your community,” said O’Neil.

You can order the bags at sagreenbay.org.

The bags are also available for purchase at all three of Salvation Army’s locations in Green Bay including the Salvation Army Thrift Store, and the Kroc Corps Community Center.

