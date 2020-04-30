CP's teletherapy helping Kristyn Allen's daughter make big strides

Wisconsin's Safer at Home order is creating challenges for the hundreds of people who receive therapy services at CP in Green Bay.

Braelyn receives teletherapy through CP. (WBAY Photo)

The facility is closed due to the order that restricts gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

CP has adjusted by offering therapy through the video conferencing app Zoom.

It's been beneficial for Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her daughter Braelyn.

Kristyn says the services are critical for people with special needs or medical challenges.

Kristyn's daughter Braelyn had a severe case of the respiratory illness RSV. She was placed on a ventilator and feeding tube. It decreased her strength. CLICK HERE for more coverage of Kristyn's story.

Braelyn has been doing occupational therapy at CP to build her strength. She now does it through Zoom

"I get to see what you have to work with. I can give you ideas, but that's hard for you to understand how to transition them into your environment and I can give information right to whatever you're working on," says Laurie Anderson, Occupational Therapist.

Braelyn is nearly 17-months old. She doesn't walk quite yet, but she's made big gains this week. She stood by herself for the first time.

Braelyn works with a speech therapist to learn how to eat. That's something she had to learn after being on a ventilator for so long. She can eat, but the therapist works on introducing variety and increasing the amount she eats.

Speech therapist Michelle Joslin does speech therapy focused on language.

"We still try to do similar techniques because for speech and language, we are still trying to get the speech and language, the changes that we need to get from them, but have parents learn how to do it themselves once we're not doing the therapy," says Joslin.

CP says the service is available once a week or every other week.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the services offered at CP.