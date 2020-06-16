CP opens with safety protocols

CP is open and offering a wide variety of therapy services for children with special needs and adults with disabilities.

Helping young clients in the new CP facility in Allouez (WBAY photo)

The coronavirus pandemic still presents its share of challenges, but therapists and other staff are doing whatever they can to provide CP's critical services.

CP is no longer having people come inside the building for meetings.

CP is asking families to limit the number of people who come with clients.

The waiting room is not open at this time.

There are no volunteers

Face masks are required for everyone who comes in the building.

Temperature checks are mandatory.

Employees do a health screen and report temperatures.

Class sizes are limited for adult day services.

The number of people in gyms is limited to allow social distancing.

CP serves a vulnerable population and they are working to find the best and safest way to serve their clients, says Director of Marketing Kristen Paquet.

"Some of them have really unique needs. So we're trying to be understanding of those needs. Maybe not everyone can tolerate wearing a face mask, so what can we do as an alternative to that? We have clients we see through aquatic physical therapy in our pools. How do you wear a mask there? Our therapists are wearing face shields," says Paquet.

Therapists are working in the clinic two days a week to reduce the number of people inside the building at once.

CLICK HERE to learn more about CP's services.