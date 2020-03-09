CP officials react to record-breaking donations from weekend telethon

"Frankly, if somebody would've told us that we were going to end the weekend with a record tote in excess of $1.4 million, we would've told them they needed their head examined," says John Syndergaard, the Executive Director of CP.

But, that's exactly what happened over the weekend during the 66th annual CP Telethon.

On Monday morning, the typical start-of-the-work-week blues were nowhere to be found as CP staff processed thousands of pledges which were made less than 24 hours ago.

"Northeast Wisconsin continues to give and give and give, so as we came in this (Monday) morning, it's really a combination of being very thankful, but humbled at the same time, with a little bit of exhaustion sprinkled in," added Syndergaard.

As the executive director of CP, Syndergaard believes it's the organization's rich history that leads to telethon magic every year.

"I believe that our work resonates with people, people understand the value of our programs, the quality of our staff," adds Syndergaard.

He says the nearly $1.5 million raised throughout the weekend will be used to support and maintain current programs, as well as to develop new ones, and expand CP's reach, which continues to grow.

"We go south nearly to Madison and Milwaukee, and we go north up into the Upper Peninsula, so our reach is much broader than it has been in the past and our services continue to grow."

More than 2,200 families rely on CP each year, and for many of them, this past weekend was a labor of love.

"I actually took two calls when I was sitting on the VIP panel from two of our active clients here that gavel to the telethon, so that's some indication of how special this event is and what it means to our clients," adds Syndegaard.