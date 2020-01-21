CP is expanding its childcare program to Howard

A new year means exciting things at CP in Northeast Wisconsin. CP is expanding its childcare program, and also moving its Adult Day Services in the Fox Cities.

The expansion of the daycare program will be in Howard on Lineville Road, next to the now-closed Shopko. The site just needs to be renovated, but CP is hoping to have it ready and open by July 2020.

A waiting list for CP's daycare program meant it was time to expand.

“We're definitely excited for 2020, our ADS program in the Fox Cities is growing and moving to a larger location as well as our new daycare center that will be moving into Howard and expanding there,” said Julie Kozicke, Director of Human Resources at CP.

CP is excited to grow and have another location where kids of all abilities can learn and play together.

“For children with special needs to be around typical developing children, they learn life skills that they may not learn if they were with children with all special needs, they get life experiences that are different than being with children of all special needs,” said Mary Campbell, Director of Childcare Services, CP.

The new location here in Howard will bring the same inclusive opportunities the current childcare program offers, not to mention, it's a chance for some new people to hop onboard, with up to 20 new positions open and available. Positions are for childcare teachers that can work with babies, toddlers, and preschool kids.

“We're really looking for people who want more than a job, who are looking to be a part of something bigger, people who have compassion, who want to have those opportunities to work with kids,” said Kozicke.