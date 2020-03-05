CP Telethon returns to the airwaves this weekend

The 66th CP Telethon airs here on WBAY this weekend -- and you don't even have to be in Wisconsin to see it.

The telethon to raise money for CP in Northeast Wisconsin airs on WBAY-TV and online at wbay.com/live on Saturday, March 7, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, from 8 a.m. until the "grand finale tally" just before 6 p.m.

It's the nation's longest-running local telethon.

You'll enjoy entertainment from Let Me Be Frank Productions, the N.E.W. Piano Guys, Wide Right Turns, The Cougars, Jennifer Stevens, Johnny Wad, Annex, Blake Matthews and 7000apart.

You'll see WBAY personalities and hear the stories of families helped by CP, including Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen.

Last year's telethon raised just over $1.4 million for CP's therapy programs, adult day services and child care.

You can make a donation by calling in during the entertainment, online at cptelethon.org, or by texting the word CPTelethon to 41444.