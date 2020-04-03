COVID-19 versus allergies: How to tell the difference

As the weather gets warmer allergy season, much like the COVID-19 pandemic, is going to get worse before it gets better.

“We're seeing a lot of cedar, cottonwood, maple those that we know we have a lot of in the area in general, they're throwing a lot of pollen right around now,” said Rachel Chastain, a nurse practitioner at Bellin Health Asthma and Allergy Clinic.

Over the last three days the pollen count has increased every day, topping 62 grams per cubic meter on Friday.

“I think what we're concerned about right now is someone blowing off their symptoms to allergies,” said Prevea CEO, Dr. Ashok Rai.

A chart put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breaks down the symptoms of COVID-19, allergies, cold and flu. Some similarities are congestion, runny nose and possibly the loss of smell, but a fever or shortness of breath are indications it could be something else.

“Fever specifically would not be a common allergy symptom. If you are having shortness of breath, that is an alarm symptom that would push you out of wondering if this is just a typical allergy flare and into this possibly being something more serious,” said Chastain.

Chastain says there's no data to support that someone with allergies is more susceptible to getting the virus.

“However, people with allergic asthma or asthma in general would be more likely to develop serious complications were they to get COVID-19 in the first place.”

This is why health professionals continue to encourage social distancing and even wearing a mask if you have to go out in public.

“We're using the cloth mask from spreading it, keeping your secretions internal or to yourself within your mask and preventing you from touching your nose or your mouth,” said Dr. Rai.