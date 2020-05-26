COVID-19 testing up, numbers of new cases and deaths down

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin received 7,774 more coronavirus test results, the third-most on record, and diagnosed 279 new patients, the state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday afternoon.
The percentage of positive results is 3.59%, the third-straight day of decline and the fourth time in May positive results were below 5%.
Wisconsin now has 15,863 confirmed cases and 517 deaths, after three more deaths were added to the toll: one each in Grant, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.
Brown County reported the death of an 83-year-old man over the holiday weekend, the county's 33rd COVID-19 death. His death wasn't included in Tuesday's state report.
Wisconsin's known case death rate from the coronavirus has fallen to 3.3%. Because viewers have asked: For comparison, the death rate for influenza is 0.1%, according to the CDC.
59% of the coronavirus patients are considered recovered.
The state has had more than 200,000 tests come back negative.
Twenty-three more patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, bringing the total to 2,362.
There are 388 currently hospitalized -- a net result of 11 fewer patients than Monday. There are 121 patients in ICU.
County case numbers
Counties with increased cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold. Thirty counties in Wisconsin and one in the Upper Peninsula reported new cases.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 12 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,249 cases (32 deaths)
Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 73 cases (+3) (1 death)
Chippewa - 54 cases (+1)
Clark - 28 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 38 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 26 cases
Dane - 630 cases (+26) (26 deaths)
Dodge - 162 cases (+1) (1 death)
Door - 38 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Douglas - 19 cases (+1)
Dunn - 23 cases
Eau Claire - 100 cases (+2)
Florence - 2 case
Fond du Lac - 179 cases (+5) (5 deaths)
Forest - 12 cases
Grant - 87 cases (12 deaths) (+1)
Green - 55 cases (+2)
Green Lake - 15 cases
Iowa - 12 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 14 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 90 cases (+6) (3 deaths)
Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,008 cases (+7) (22 deaths)
Kewaunee - 33 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 51 cases (+3)
Lafayette - 25 cases (+3)
Langlade - 3 case (+2)
Lincoln - 5 cases (+1)
Manitowoc - 31 cases (+2) (1 death)
Marathon - 42 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marinette - 32 cases (2 deaths)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 3 cases
Milwaukee – 6,517 cases (+165) (276 deaths) (+1)
Monroe - 16 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 34 cases
Oneida - 7 cases
Outagamie - 196 cases (+3) (7 deaths)
Ozaukee - 138 cases (11 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 43 cases (+1)
Polk - 16 cases (1 death)
Portage - 10 cases
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 1,395 cases (+1) (25 deaths)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 583 cases (+14) (16 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 77 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 7 cases
Shawano - 38 cases
Sheboygan - 83 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 70 cases (+2)
Taylor - 1 case
Trempealeau - 21 cases (+1)
Vernon - 17 cases (+1)
Vilas - 6 cases
Walworth - 351 cases (13 deaths)
Washburn - 2 cases
Washington - 209 cases (+4) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 578 cases (+11) (26 deaths) (+1)
Waupaca - 26 cases (+3) (1 death)
Waushara - 8 cases
Winnebago - 191 cases (+9) (1 death)
Wood - 9 cases (1 death)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 3 cases (+1)
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 54 cases (10 deaths)
Menominee - 8 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).