COVID-19 testing up, numbers of new cases and deaths down

Wisconsin received 7,774 more coronavirus test results, the third-most on record, and diagnosed 279 new patients, the state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday afternoon.

The percentage of positive results is 3.59%, the third-straight day of decline and the fourth time in May positive results were below 5%.

Wisconsin now has 15,863 confirmed cases and 517 deaths, after three more deaths were added to the toll: one each in Grant, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

Brown County reported the death of an 83-year-old man over the holiday weekend, the county's 33rd COVID-19 death. His death wasn't included in Tuesday's state report.

Wisconsin's known case death rate from the coronavirus has fallen to 3.3%. Because viewers have asked: For comparison, the death rate for influenza is 0.1%, according to the CDC.

59% of the coronavirus patients are considered recovered.

The state has had more than 200,000 tests come back negative.

Twenty-three more patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, bringing the total to 2,362.

There are 388 currently hospitalized -- a net result of 11 fewer patients than Monday. There are 121 patients in ICU.

County case numbers

Counties with increased cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold. Thirty counties in Wisconsin and one in the Upper Peninsula reported new cases.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 12 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,249 cases (32 deaths)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 73 cases (+3) (1 death)

Chippewa - 54 cases (+1)

Clark - 28 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 38 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 630 cases (+26) (26 deaths)

Dodge - 162 cases (+1) (1 death)

Door - 38 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 19 cases (+1)

Dunn - 23 cases

Eau Claire - 100 cases (+2)

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 179 cases (+5) (5 deaths)

Forest - 12 cases

Grant - 87 cases (12 deaths) (+1)

Green - 55 cases (+2)

Green Lake - 15 cases

Iowa - 12 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 14 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 90 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,008 cases (+7) (22 deaths)

Kewaunee - 33 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 51 cases (+3)

Lafayette - 25 cases (+3)

Langlade - 3 case (+2)

Lincoln - 5 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 31 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marathon - 42 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marinette - 32 cases (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 6,517 cases (+165) (276 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 16 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 34 cases

Oneida - 7 cases

Outagamie - 196 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Ozaukee - 138 cases (11 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 43 cases (+1)

Polk - 16 cases (1 death)

Portage - 10 cases

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,395 cases (+1) (25 deaths)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 583 cases (+14) (16 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 77 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 7 cases

Shawano - 38 cases

Sheboygan - 83 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 70 cases (+2)

Taylor - 1 case

Trempealeau - 21 cases (+1)

Vernon - 17 cases (+1)

Vilas - 6 cases

Walworth - 351 cases (13 deaths)

Washburn - 2 cases

Washington - 209 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 578 cases (+11) (26 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 26 cases (+3) (1 death)

Waushara - 8 cases

Winnebago - 191 cases (+9) (1 death)

Wood - 9 cases (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 3 cases (+1)

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 54 cases (10 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

