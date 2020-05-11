COVID-19 testing, cases down over the weekend

COVID-19 testing declined over the weekend, and so did the number of confirmed cases in the state. The good news, though, is the percentage of tests that were positive also stayed low.

The latest state numbers Monday show 3,069 test results came back since Sunday afternoon. They confirmed 199 new cases, bringing the state's total to 10,418. It's the first time the daily increase was under 200 since April 27.

6.48% of the tests were positive, a decline from Sunday and the lowest percentage since May 7. By our estimation, that metric has been on a downward trend for eight straight days.

The state also had 9 more deaths to report, raising the death toll to 409 in Wisconsin. Five of those deaths were in Brown County over the weekend -- two patients in their 90s, two in their 70s, and one in his 60s (see related story).

The state says it's trained more than 400 employees to be contact tracers and is interviewing more candidates to meet demand.

Cases by County

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 11 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 1,924 cases (+27) (18 deaths)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 41 cases (+1) (1 death)

Chippewa - 30 cases (+1)

Clark - 24 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 32 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 17 cases

Dane - 474 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Dodge - 74 cases (+7) (1 death)

Door - 22 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 11 cases

Dunn - 14 cases

Eau Claire - 57 cases (+3)

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 101 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Forest - 4 cases (+1)

Grant - 68 cases (9 deaths)(+2)

Green - 33 cases

Green Lake - 8 cases

Iowa - 10 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 14 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 51 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Juneau – 21 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 693 cases (+11) (16 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 29 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 32 cases

Lafayette - 13 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 1 case

Manitowoc - 19 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 25 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marinette - 21 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 2 cases

Milwaukee – 4022 cases (+70) (231 deaths) (+6)

Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 28 cases (+1)

Oneida - 7 cases

Outagamie - 117 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 107 cases (+2) (9 deaths)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 13 cases (+1)

Polk - 5 cases

Portage - 7 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 724 cases (+20) (16 deaths)

Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)

Rock - 361 cases (+7) (13 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 72 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 4 cases

Shawano - 25 cases (+3)

Sheboygan - 66 cases (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 29 cases (+2)

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 5 cases

Vernon - 3 cases

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 240 cases (+5) (10 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 118 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 409 cases (+13) (23 deaths)

Waupaca - 13 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 4 cases

Winnebago - 100 cases (+2)(1 death)

Wood - 4 cases (+2)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 case

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 51 cases (10 deaths)

Menominee - 6 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

