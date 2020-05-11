COVID-19 testing, cases down over the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 testing declined over the weekend, and so did the number of confirmed cases in the state. The good news, though, is the percentage of tests that were positive also stayed low.
The latest state numbers Monday show 3,069 test results came back since Sunday afternoon. They confirmed 199 new cases, bringing the state's total to 10,418. It's the first time the daily increase was under 200 since April 27.
6.48% of the tests were positive, a decline from Sunday and the lowest percentage since May 7. By our estimation, that metric has been on a downward trend for eight straight days.
The state also had 9 more deaths to report, raising the death toll to 409 in Wisconsin. Five of those deaths were in Brown County over the weekend -- two patients in their 90s, two in their 70s, and one in his 60s (see related story).
The state says it's trained more than 400 employees to be contact tracers and is interviewing more candidates to meet demand.
Cases by County
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 11 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 1,924 cases (+27) (18 deaths)
Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 0 cases
Calumet - 41 cases (+1) (1 death)
Chippewa - 30 cases (+1)
Clark - 24 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 32 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 17 cases
Dane - 474 cases (+2) (22 deaths)
Dodge - 74 cases (+7) (1 death)
Door - 22 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Douglas - 11 cases
Dunn - 14 cases
Eau Claire - 57 cases (+3)
Florence - 2 case
Fond du Lac - 101 cases (+8) (3 deaths)
Forest - 4 cases (+1)
Grant - 68 cases (9 deaths)(+2)
Green - 33 cases
Green Lake - 8 cases
Iowa - 10 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 14 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 51 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Juneau – 21 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 693 cases (+11) (16 deaths) (+1)
Kewaunee - 29 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 32 cases
Lafayette - 13 cases
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 1 case
Manitowoc - 19 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 25 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marinette - 21 cases (+5) (1 death)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 2 cases
Milwaukee – 4022 cases (+70) (231 deaths) (+6)
Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 28 cases (+1)
Oneida - 7 cases
Outagamie - 117 cases (+5) (2 deaths)
Ozaukee - 107 cases (+2) (9 deaths)
Pepin - 0 cases
Pierce - 13 cases (+1)
Polk - 5 cases
Portage - 7 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 724 cases (+20) (16 deaths)
Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)
Rock - 361 cases (+7) (13 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 72 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 4 cases
Shawano - 25 cases (+3)
Sheboygan - 66 cases (2 deaths)
St. Croix - 29 cases (+2)
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 5 cases
Vernon - 3 cases
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 240 cases (+5) (10 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 118 cases (+1) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 409 cases (+13) (23 deaths)
Waupaca - 13 cases (1 death)
Waushara - 4 cases
Winnebago - 100 cases (+2)(1 death)
Wood - 4 cases (+2)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 1 case
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 51 cases (10 deaths)
Menominee - 6 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).