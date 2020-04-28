COVID-19 safety concerns cause cancellation of 2020 Kewaunee County Fair canceled

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Kewaunee County Fair Board has decided to cancel the 2020 county fair.

The board announced the cancellation Tuesday, saying they will begin planning for the 2021 fair to make it one to remember.

Isabella Haen, the Kewaunee County Fair Board Secretary, says the safety for everyone in their community is their top priority.

Board officials say they also looked at the financial impact and uncertainty for social gatherings in making a final decision .

In addition, officials said local businesses who sponsor the fair have also been impacted by COVID-19.