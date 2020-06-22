COVID-19 recovery numbers higher than expected in Wisconsin prisons

We have new information about those who've contracted COVID-19 within the Wisconsin prison system.

So far nearly all of the people testing positive have fully recovered.

Action 2 News has reported in the past that the Department of Corrections continues to test all people at it's facilities for COVID-19 and right now they're about halfway done.

Throughout Wisconsin more than 12,000 people have been tested at 22 of the state's 37 facilities.

Among inmates 268 tested positive with 261 now recovered, and 63 of the 66 prison workers have also since recovered after testing positive.

In Northeast Wisconsin Oshkosh Correctional Institution had just 9 of those confirmed cases, whereas no one has tested positive at Green Bay Correctional Institute, Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center, or Redgranite Correctional Institution.

However 228 confirmed cases have shown up at Waupun Correctional Institution, the most in Wisconsin and the first prison to experience an outbreak.

To limit potential spread on-site visitation has been suspended.

However many facilities are now adding equipment for video visits and those places who don't have it yet, will by the end of June.

Also in the data released the DOC reports 911 people in quarantine and 16 in isolation.

Those numbers do not include specific facilities.

