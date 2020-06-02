COVID-19 community testing site opens for Door, Kewaunee counties

Door County and Kewaunee County join together to provide a free COVID-19 community testing site.

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard set up the testing site outside of the Door County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning as part of the team's ongoing mission to conduct COVID-19 testing around the state.

"For the guardsman being able to be out in the community and meet the citizens and know that they're helping has really filled us with a good sense of pride," said Lt. Colonel Renee Huber with the Wisconsin National Guard.

The number of cases remains relatively low in the two counties targeted by this testing, with state official reporting 38 cases in Door County and 35 cases in Kewaunee County.

"Wisconsin Emergency Management and the State Emergency Operations Center was asking counties if they wanted to work together, and with that Kewaunee and Door border one another," said Tracy Nollenberg, Kewaunee County Emergency Management Director.

A small line of cars sat waiting when testing opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the first one arriving an hour early.

"Today is really meant to address public safety personnel and the health care industries, so we're keeping it somewhat limited to the public today," said Dan Kane, Door County Emergency Management Director.

The community testing site opens up to everyone ages 5 and older with at least one symptom of the virus on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No registration is required.

The testing allows officials from both counties the chance to learn more about the scope of coronavirus in the area.

"Summer residents have returned, and we of course had Memorial Day where perhaps more people returned and came to stay for an extended length of time," said Sue Powers, Door County Public Health Officer. "If any of those folks would like to get tested in the next couple of days that would be great."

The goal is to test up to 450 people each day the testing site is open, with a total of 1,350 testing kits available.