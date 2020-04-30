COVID-19 antibody tests available in Appleton

With some community testing sites opening for specific people to be tested for the coronavirus, Action 2 News learned a local wellness institute is now offering COVID-19 antibody tests. But, just because the antibody tests are available, doesn't mean they hold all the answers.

Photo: CepheidNews / YouTube

An ad in the newspaper made the announcement, for $149 The Optimal Health Wellness institute in Appleton is offering COVID-19 antibody tests.

"To be honest, you're either part of the solution or part of the problem and we want to be part of the solution," says Dr. Michael Johnson, he runs the wellness institute.

Johnson is hoping by testing more people for antibodies the economy will be able to fully reopen sooner rather than later. According to Johnson, the simple finger prick test he's offering, which will give a patient results in a matter of minutes, is FDA cleared and listed.

He says, "We're recommending, even if patients have and they test positive for the antibodies, that they still continue to social distance, they still continue to do the things that they are doing currently to protect others and themselves."

The FDA warns health care providers should also be aware tests like this have limitations, results could be affected by other viruses so the reliability of the results isn't the best. While tests like the one Johnson is offering have been reviewed by the FDA, they're still very basic.

According to Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea, "Even when we get a reliable test and there are a few out there. They're not the kind that can just be done in a doctor's office, they're the kind that need to be done by a higher-tier lab, as we call it. a real blood draw and sent away. "

And since the coronavirus is still so new to researchers, there are a lot of question on what to do with the results of the antibody test.

"We don't really know much about this virus. we don't know how long those antibodies are gonna stay in your body -- it may be two months, it may be six months, it may be lifelong. and without really knowing that -- we'll also give a false sense of security with that test," adds Dr. Rai.

Leading many to believe, even with the antibody test, there's still a lot of science to be figured out.

