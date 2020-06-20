COVID-19 outbreak at Cruisin’ Chubbys strip club in Wisconsin Dells

A COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed at a strip club in Wisconsin Dells, according to the Juneau County Health Department.

The health department reports two or more COVID-19 have been confirmed at Cruisin’ Chubbys at US Highway 12 and 16 in the Dells.

Juneau County Health Department advises that if you visited Chubbys between June 10 and 14, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms, the department asks you contact your health provider.

The department did not release details on how the virus might have spread in the club.

An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).

Latest COVID-19 updates can be found on Juneau County's website here.