CORONAVIRUS: Local hospitals announce visitor restrictions

Local hospitals have announced visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Wisconsin has 33 active confirmed cases as of this publication.

"We're trying to protect our patients. We're trying to protect our staff. We're trying to protect our community. So those visitor restrictions are not meant to be mean or to be cruel to anybody. And there are certain circumstances, such as a dying patient, that we're going to have different rules. But for general visitation, please team up with us. And understand that when we say only one person is allowed during the day to visit you, to number one pick the right person, and number two understand that this is for your benefit, for our benefit," says Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

BELLIN HEALTH

Bellin Health is restricting visitors at Bellin Hospital Green Bay, Bellin Health Oconto Hospital and Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.

Visitors who are ill will not be allowed in the buildings.

In most cases, patients will be allowed one visitor. The hospital says that should be "the person who is more important to the care management of the patient, during their appointment or hospital stay."

HSHS

HSHS is restricting visitors at the following locations:

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay

HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls

Libertas Treatment Center

Visitors who are ill will not be allowed in the buildings.

In most cases, patients will be allowed one visitor. The hospital says that should be "the person who is more important to the care management of the patient, during their appointment or hospital stay."

THEDACARE

As of March 16, ThedaCare is implementing heightened visitor restrictions. All visitors, contractors and vendors will be screened at entrances.

People suffering these conditions will not be able to visit:

--Fever (100.4), cough, sore throat, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue or shortness of breath within the past 48 hours

--Exposure to anyone with these symptoms over the past 48 hours

--Contact with someone known to have coronavirus or actively being tested for coronavirus over the last 14 days

Exceptions will be made on a case-to-case basis.

ADVOCATE AURORA HEALTH

On March 16, Advocate Aurora Health will adopt a no-visitor policy with exceptions.

All visitors will need to pass a health screening to enter.

DOOR COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER

The Door County Medical Center has asked people to refrain from visiting residents in the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Facility unless "absolutely necessary."

People who have a cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose, and/or shortness of breath should not visit.

Action 2 News will update this story as we learn of additional restrictions.

THE SPREAD AND PREVENTION

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

Do not go to the emergency room or clinic looking for a test at this time. Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai urges people to call their health care professional.

"At this point when it comes to testing in the state of Wisconsin, we are still limited in what we're able to do. So we're asking people not just to come into the emergency department, not to drive up to our individual clinics and ask for a test. You won't get one," says Dr. Rai.

"When you call us, or use our virtual platform and go through the screening, it's a pretty tight set of questions. And there are certain people that yes, need to be tested. We will tell you where to go, when to get there and the procedures to go through to get tested. But if you just drive up to our sites today, we're literally begging you not to. Health care needs to remain focused right now."

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.

