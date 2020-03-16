CORONAVIRUS ANSWERS: Dr. Rai on testing, symptoms and how you can help

Wisconsin has more than 30 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The state has declared a public health emergency and ordered schools to close.

On Action 2 News This Morning, Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai answered your questions about the current state of testing, the spread of the virus and what you should do if you have symptoms.

Watch the videos in this story for advice and wisdom from Dr. Rai as we work together to stop the spread of the virus.

TESTING

Dr. Rai says local hospitals are working together and sharing guidelines and ideas on best practices.

Health care professionals in Wisconsin are begging patients to not come to a clinic or emergency room for testing.

"At this point when it comes to testing in the state of Wisconsin, we are still limited in what we're able to do. So we're asking people not just to come into the emergency department, not to drive up to our individual clinics and ask for a test. You won't get one," says Dr. Rai.

"When you call us or use our virtual platform and go through the screening, it's a pretty tight set of questions. And there are certain people that yes, need to be tested. We will tell you where to go, when to get there and the procedures to go through to get tested. But if you just drive up to our sites today, we're literally begging you not to. Health care needs to remain focused right now."

FOND DU LAC COUNTY AND THE CDC

Fond du Lac County has 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus--the highest number in the state.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Fond du Lac County this week to help track the spread of the virus.

"They're bringing in their team of infectious disease specialists, epidemiologists. And they're there to support the public health department locally. Try to attempt to see what we're doing for quarantining and really trying to prevent the spread," says Dr. Rai. "Who have they interacted with? What have they done with their lives since coming back? And how to contain this."

The county has set up a hotline for coronavirus questions. Call 1-844-225-0147 for answers.

CHANGING BEHAVIOR

Dr. Rai says people should avoid gathering together in public and continue to maintain good hygiene--hand washing is very important.

"We need to stop acting like we're trying to not catch the virus. We have to act like we have it and we're trying to save the town," said Dr. Rai, quoting Dr. Graham Medley.

"We really need to change our behavior. We can win. This is a town that's used to winning. We can win if we all rally together and do the right thing."

LIMITING VISITATIONS

Dr. Rai says local hospitals are limiting visitors.

"We're trying to protect our patients. We're trying to protect our staff. We're trying to protect our community. So those visitor restrictions are not meant to be mean or to be cruel to anybody. And there are certain circumstances, such as a dying patient, that we're going to have different rules. But for general visitation, please team up with us. And understand that when we say only one person is allowed during the day to visit you, to number one pick the right person, and number two understand that this is for your benefit, for our benefit."

THE SPREAD AND PREVENTION

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

Do not go to the emergency room or clinic looking for a test at this time. Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai urges people to call their health care professional.

"When you call us, or use our virtual platform and go through the screening, it's a pretty tight set of questions. And there are certain people that yes, need to be tested. We will tell you where to go, when to get there and the procedures to go through to get tested. But if you just drive up to our sites today, we're literally begging you not to. Health care needs to remain focused right now."

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.

