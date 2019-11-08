CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: State to listen to your comments on data breaches

In a Consumer First Alert, the state is giving residents an opportunity to speak out about issues with data privacy.

In 2019, there have been more than 3,800 data breaches with more than four-billion compromised records. These are just the breaches that have been reported.

Wisconsin's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the state's data privacy law is outdated. It hasn't been updated since 2006.

The department has formed a committee to look into the issue. The committee is holding a public comment session in Green Bay to listen.

"A business and a consumer can have their data stolen, can suffer from a breach and have expectations of privacy and security," says Lara Sutherlin, Administrator, DATCP. "So what we'd like to do is hear from businesses and consumers alike about what it is they'd like to see."

The Data and Privacy Security Advisory Committee's Green Bay comment session is being held at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Here are the details:

LOCATION: Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, 2740 W. Mason Street, Green Bay. Room CC213 & CC215.

PUBLIC COMMENT TIME: 9 a.m. - 9:50 a.m.

