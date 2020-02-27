CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Shark scammed; credit union warning

Consumer First Alert is tracking two stories this week--a scam targeting members of a credit union and a scammer stealing thousands from a celebrity real estate mogul.

PHONE SCAM

Capital Credit Union says it has been getting reports about scam calls claiming to be from the credit union.

Capital Credit Union has sent out alerts to its members via email, Facebook and online.

The credit union tells customers to not give out personal information over the phone. The scammers are asking for User IDs, passwords and debit card PINs.

Capital Credit Union says it will never call and ask you to share this information for verification over the phone.

If you think you may have given away this information to a scammer, contact the credit union. The direct number is 920-494-2828.

SHARK'S SCAM STORY

Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran is tough as nails on the ABC show "Shark Tank." She's sharing a warning after her company was scammed out of nearly $400,000.

"This morning I wired $388,000 into a false bank account in Asia," Corcoran told Good Morning America.

Corcoran says the scam arrived in an email that looked like it had been sent from her assistant. It was about approving a payment to a German company.

After the fact, Corcoran's staff noticed the scammer's email address was one letter off from her assistant's email address.

"When she showed me the emails that went back and forth with the false address, I realized immediately it's something I would have fallen for if I had seen the emails," said Corcoran.

CLICK HERE for the full story.

This is called a phishing scam. It's very common and targets both individuals and businesses.

Always look closely at your emails. If something seems off, call the sender and verify.