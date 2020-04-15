CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How "get to know me" surveys and quizzes expose you to hackers

We've been cooped up for several weeks due to the coronavirus safer at home order, and boredom is setting in. One place to find entertainment is social media. Scammers are paying attention. That's why you should think twice about filling out those "all about me" surveys and quizzes with information about your life.

The Better Business Bureau says those "get to know me" posts often lead you to exposing personal information and answers to common security questions for banking and credit card accounts.

The BBB released these tips on how to avoid falling victim to scammers on social media:

• Be skeptical: Before you take a quiz, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust? Just because something appears to be fun and innocent, doesn’t mean there isn’t an inherent risk.

• Adjust privacy settings: Review your social media account’s privacy settings and be strict about what information you share and be mindful of who you are sharing it with.

• Remove personal details from your profile: Don’t share information like your phone number or home address on social media accounts.

• Don't give answers to common security questions: Be cautious if the questions in a quiz ask for things like your mother's maiden name, street you grew up on, or name of your high school.

• Monitor friend requests. Don't accept friend requests from people you don’t know. Also be wary of a second friend request from someone you are already connected with; the second profile may be an imposter trying to access your data and your Friends list.