CONSUMER ALERT: Be wary of scammers posing as contact tracers

There's a new warning about potential scammers using contact tracing methods to steal important information from you.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, contact tracing remains an important part in preventing the spread of the virus, and is used by health officials to identify where the virus is faster.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says scammers may now try to pose as contact tracers in an effort to get personal information from those they call.

Tracers in the state are hired by the Department of Health Services and local health departments.

Kaul says tracers are authorized to work in Wisconsin, and will contact you by phone, then identify themselves with a first and last name, along with the name of the government agency they work for.

A scammer may be identified by noticing if he or she is asking for money, or personal information, such as a social security number.

An authorized contact tracer won't disclose the identity of the person with the virus.