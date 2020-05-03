CONSUMER ALERT: BBB warns of new Venmo scam, Webkinz users asked to change credentials

Venmo users are being warned of a new message sent by scammers, which asks you to return money accidentally sent to your account.

(MGN Image)

The BBB says the scam starts with a message from someone who send you money by accident, and then asks you to send it back, and although you might think you're doing the right thing by returning it, officials say don't fall for it.

Officials say this is one of the many cons of using digital wallet apps, like Venmo, Zelle, or Apple Pay.

Scammers use stolen credit cards to transfer money, and if you send the money back to the scammer, they'l delete the stolen credit card, and add their own card in its place.

The stolen money will be removed from your account - leaving you out of that money.

While the apps offer suggestions to protect yourself, the BBB says if you pay scammers using a digital wallet, you may not get reimbursed.

To protect yourself, officials say use money transfer only with people you know.

You can ask to cancel the transaction, and if the person refuses, it's probably a scam.

You should link your app to a credit card, which will allow you to have more protection.

Linking to a debit card, or directly to your bank account, doesn't give you that added protection.

It will also enable additional security settings.

The BBB is also warning parents about a hack of a virtual pet website.

Webkinz, a popular kids play site which is celebrating 15 years, has posted an important message on its website to change your password.

The National Identity Theft Resource Center says hackers potentially exposed 23 million Webkinz usernames and passwords.

According to the company, they scrambled passwords to help prevent them from being readable, but they're advising users to change their passwords, and on other accounts which use the same, or a similar, password.

The Webkinz data breach highlights danger of reusing passwords.

Consumer experts say once hackers get one password, they can takeover other accounts.