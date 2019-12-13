CHEESY: Police engage in social media battle ahead of Packers-Bears game

The oldest rivalry in the NFL continues this Sunday when the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. That bitter feud has extended to social media where the city police departments are getting a little saucy.

Chicago Police started it with this downright cheesy tweet: "We'd challenge @GBPolice to a friendly dinner wager between our chiefs for Sunday's @ChicagoBears vs @packers game, but are they only really know for their 'cheese'? Seems like a lopsided proposition, given Chicago's world-class dining culture. #BearDown"

Green Bay Police replied with "Ha! Game on @Chicago_Police. Green Bay has plenty of good brew pubs and supper clubs. I guess @Chicago_Police can't appreciate a good walleye fish fry, cheese curds, and old fashioneds to wash it all down. #GoPackGo"

Let's not forget, the Packers are 10-3 and leading the NFC North. The Bears are 7-6 and in third place. Chicago's restaurants may be top notch, but their football team is lacking in season.

Kickoff is Sunday at noon.