CASA Brown County hosting virtual event this week

In order to help support the most vulnerable kids in our community, Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA of Brown County, is hosting a virtual week-long event. Its yearly Champions for Children event had to change with safer-at-home orders in Wisconsin.

“We are accepting donations and have over 40 really great items for everyone to bid on and possibly win,” said Kristin Jacobs, Executive Director for CASA Brown County.

Last year, 142 volunteers were a voice for 240 children who have experienced trauma through abuse and/or neglect.

“These children are out there and they very well could be your next door neighbor, and you don't even necessarily know that, and it's interesting the whole motto of the country, is safer at home, but for a lot of these kids, home is not the safest place,” said Anna Linsley, CASA of Brown County volunteer and supporter.

Two people who have been a voice for the organization over the years are Green Bay Packers’ Corey Linsley and his wife Anna.

“Especially when we were going through the training, it's easy to see that everyone involved in this, cares so much about the community and the kids and the situation that their in and trying to make a difference in their lives,” said Corey Linsley, also a volunteer for CASA Brown County.

CASA Brown County said in 2019 volunteers helped 85 children on their journey to safe, permanent, and nurturing homes, including 37 family reunifications, and that mission does not change in the midst of a pandemic.

“During times of stress incidents of abuse and neglect increase, and we want to make sure that our volunteers are connected with kids checking on their safety, and well being,” said Jacobs.

The virtual event link can be found at CASAbc.org and runs through Sunday.

