Bye-bye Budweiser; Briess unveils new mural on Manitowoc silos

Manitowoc looks a little different now.

The larger-than-life Budweister bottle and cans displayed on silos near downtown for decades have a new logo over them.

The Briess Malt and Ingredients Company decided to display its own logo and design to the community.

The Budweiser mural hasn't been removed. This is a new vinyl over it.

Briess says the new display is a mural of the city's skyline with a number of local landmarks, including the USS Cobia submarine, the courthouse, Breakwater Lighthouse, and Lincoln High School.