Butterflies and Blooms returns to Green Bay Botanical Garden

Butterflies and Blooms returns to the Green Bay Botanical Garden for a second year.

WBAY Photo

The exhibit opens Monday, June 8. It allows visitors to get an up close view of hundreds of butterflies at the 1,800 square-foot butterfly house.

The exhibit features many butterflies native to Wisconsin, including the Monarch. This year, the garden has added 20 new species coming from Texas, Florida and Mexico.

About 300 new butterflies arrive each week. By the end of summer, about 4,500 butterflies are fluttering about the garden.

Visitors are allowed to feed the butterflies at any time.

Outside the butterfly house is a garden and information on which plants attract butterflies.

"Pollinators are important to the ecosystem because they help flowers to make new seeds. That of course helps new plants. But also think about all the foods that we eat that have seeds in them. Our tomatoes, our apples, our peppers. New seeds also grow new seeds for us, too. It's said that one in every three bites of food comes from a pollinator," says Linda Gustke, Education Manager.

The exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It goes until Aug. 31.

Visitors are asked to wear a mask or face covering.

CLICK HERE for more information.