Busy weekend on the ice as Battle on Bago begins

It's going to be a busy weekend on the ice, not just with sturgeon spearing but with Battle on Bago underway as well.

The fishing tournament is among the biggest in this part of the country.

Under a big tent at Menominee Park in Oshkosh buckets of fish kept coming in Friday night as Battle on Bago, kicked off with a sense of competition.

Although, not everyone had a catch to rave about.

Delbert Woefel of Fond du Lac said, "I got lucky about ten o'clock, got the one bite that I had and that was it, it was tough going and we moved a lot. My dad was with me and he never had a bite all day."

Others say the weather might have been a factor, especially the wind that was almost non-stop out on Lake Winnebago where organizers are advising people to limit travel to ATV's and snowmobiles.

"The hardest part is the wind. I mean you have a great path out there and four hours later all the snow is blowing and blowing again, and everything so I mean we had gusts, I had a meter out there earlier, and I had gusts of between 35 and 36 on the east side this morning," said Mike Miller of Lakeland, MN.

The fishing tournament was launched 13 years ago and has raised more than $1.3 million.

That's money which has gone to various organizations benefiting kids and conservation.

"We give away $275,000 in prizes. They're kind of scattered throughout the list, like 2,000th place is a truck, 600th place is a boat, 400th place is a boat. A lot of cash prizes, so the biggest fish doesn't win the biggest prizes, small fish will win the big prize so," said Glenn Curran, President of Battle on Bago.

The fishing tournament runs through Saturday.