Businesses vandalized with BB gun in Ashwaubenon

The windows of businesses in Ashwaubenon were shot out with a BB gun.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says someone struck businesses on South Oneida St. near Highway 172.

Maybe you know someone showing off their pellet gun more than usual. Maybe you heard someone bragging. Ashwaubenon Public Safety wants to hear from anyone who might help them solve the vandalism.

Call the public safety department at 492-2995, or stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by giving your tip to CrimeStoppers at (920) 432-7867 or online at 432stop.com.

De Pere police are also investigating damage from someone using a BB gun.

Last week, car windows were shot out during overnight hours across the city (see related story).

