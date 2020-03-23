Businesses trying to navigate constant change

With the Governor's directive for people to stay at home and non-essential businesses to close, a majority of businesses in Northeast Wisconsin will now have to adjust even more to the coronavirus pandemic.

The uncertainty is leaving business owners trying to navigate difficult decisions.

Jim Webb is happy he stopped by TA MotorSports in Francis Creek today.

"Got oil change kits for snowmobiles, I'm going to have some time to get stuff done," says Webb from Manitowoc.

He's unsure if he'd be able to purchase what he's buying today, tomorrow.

"Shutting down non-essential businesses but we're still all trying to figure out what is and what is not non-essential," says Webb.

Inside the store, owner Rich Rothmund is trying to answer the same question.

"We do some critical services as far as repairs for municipalities, construction companies, we are a motor vehicle dealer with motorcycle sales, some of those things may be excluded, we don't know yet," says Rothmund.

What Rothmund does know is he has 20 employees, and is entering what is traditionally, one of the busiest times of the year.

In response to COVID-19, he had already scaled back store hours to spread the service workload further into the future.

"We've sacrificed personally through the years when we have a tough time to make sure our employees come first, that they get paid first, that their job is there for them because we don't survive in the end without them," says Rothmund.

Whether it's customers, employees or business owners, it's the uncertainty right now that can be hard to navigate.

"That's the uneasiness, not knowing what's going to be open when you need it," says Webb.

"We all believe there's going to be an end to this we just don't know is it May, is it June, is it October, no one knows," adds Rothmund.