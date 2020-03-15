Businesses team up to make sure kids get meals during school closure

Businesses in the region are coming together to make sure students who rely on school meals will receive nutrition while districts across the state are closed.

WBAY has learned Thompson's County Market in Oconto will offer bagged lunches free of charge until school reopens starting Monday, March 16.

According to the businesses' Facebook post, anyone needing a lunch is asked to stop by the deli and ask for a bagged lunch, no questions asked.

Thompson's County Market wrote that since the lunches will contain peanuts, you're asked to send a message if a child has allergies, and they will do their best to accommodate a different option.

In addition, Gallagher's Pizza says they will be giving out a free slice of pizza, applesauce and a cookie to kids from 12:30-2 p.m. starting March 18th and going through April 6th.

Gallagher's wrote it will be carry out, and for students from K-12.

Know of a business offering free meals for students who may need them? Send an e-mail to the WBAY web department by clicking HERE , and we will update our story as quickly as we can.