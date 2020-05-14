Businesses learning how to navigate new normal

Businesses across the state are starting to open its doors to customers once again, but some are learning how to navigate this new normal.

“We're proceeding with some optimism, but also with some caution,” said Linda Steber, owner of the Astor House.

Action 2 News has followed Tom and Linda Steber's journey of managing the Astor House Bed and Breakfast through this pandemic.

They voluntarily closed their doors at the end of March and haven't seen any guests since.

Now, they're navigating how to welcome visitors back into the house while following social distancing guidelines.

“We will be staggering guests here in the parlor so that they can really feel comfortable knowing they have that six foot plus amount of distance between folks who are here,” said Steber.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation put out a list of guidelines businesses should follow on its website, but at this time businesses should look to their counties or local governments to find out what they should be doing.

“We need to decide what's the best information for Wisconsin citizens and what's the best path forward, whether that's administrative rulemaking, whether that's using the WEDC guidelines or some other function and format, that's up to the policy makers,” said WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes.

The Brown County Health Department extended the safer-at-home order until May 20.

Officials have said another order will be coming next week to require businesses to follow the WEDC guidelines.

The Steber's say they are taking the next week to prepare and hope to welcome guests Memorial Day weekend.

“We're excited, we miss people, we make new friends every day that we're here, it's why we do what we do,” said Steber.

