Businesses temporarily closed after employees test positive for coronavirus

As of Friday afternoon, the state Department of Health Services reports there are 2,538 people in Brown County who tested positive for the coronavirus and 39 COVID-19 patients who died.

(PxHere)

Now we're seeing some businesses forced to close their doors after employees contracted the virus.

Cranky Pat's Pizza on Green Bay's east side temporarily closed its doors after learning one of its cooks tested positive for the coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Restaurant owners posted to their Facebook page, informing customers who might have visited over the last week.

Bleu in Ledgeview and Hilly Haven Golf Course made similar Facebook posts within the last week.

Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree says it was the right thing to do.

"Those are great examples of how you can be very proactive as a business to say, you know what, we did have somebody sick here and just so you know, it would be great to just watch for symptoms for awareness. So, it was great to see that," said Destree.

State data show 93 facilities with COVID-19 cases are under investigation in Brown County.

"In Brown County when it says we're investigating a fair amount of facilities, what that means is we are proactively working with facilities under our jurisdiction to support educate and enforce appropriate measures to ensure there isn't a major outbreak," Destree said.

The health department begins a public health investigation when there is one confirmed coronavirus case in a long-term care facility or two or more cases at any other type of facility, but just because an establishment might have an outbreak doesn't mean it has to close.

"This would depend on what the identified threshold is and the ability for the facility to safely operate or conduct business," Destree explained.

As for Cranky Pat's Pizza, owners tell us they hope to reopen in the next few days and face coverings will be required for all workers.