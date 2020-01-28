Business holding ribbon cutting for new Rail Yard location

A marketing business is moving into the Rail Yard Innovation District in downtown Green Bay.

On Tuesday, Leighton Interactive and city leaders will hold a ribbon cutting and happy hour to celebrate the company's new B2B (business to business) digital marking company.

Leighton Interactive is one of the first tenants in the building in the 300 block of N Broadway. The company says it will be hiring employees in the coming months.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The Rail Yard is a 22-acre redevelopment near the Fox River. The district makes use of the old Larsen Canning building.

The Rail Yard includes retail, restaurants, apartments, condos and businesses.

Action 2 News reported in October about the booming housing development in the district.

