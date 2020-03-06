'Business court' success prompts need for expansion

A pilot program, started in Northeast Wisconsin to settle business disputes in court, is now expanding to several other areas of the state.

A big reason is the success it's had here.

"In business, business can usually handle bad news. They can't handle no news," explains Judge Jim Morrison, chief judge of Wisconsin's 8th Judicial District.

Morrison says the commercial court docket, otherwise known as business court, has been working well in Northeast Wisconsin.

We first told you about the program back in 2018, when four judges in this area as well as four more in Waukesha County, were selected to hear business-only disputes on top of their regular court caseload as part of a test project.

It's only for civil cases between businesses.

"Shareholder disputes, fights between big commercial landlords and their tenants, employers, these kinds of things were people want to know, do I have a job tomorrow?" Morrison explains about the goal of the specialty court docket.

Morrison points out a few cases in our area where it made a difference, including a fight between marina owners keeping charter boats from operating or even the Hotel Northland.

"The parties have said, if Judge Atkinson (who's now retired), as the business court judge, had not worked that problem through, that hotel would not have reopened," explains the judge.

Morrison says the success comes in speeding up the process, and in some cases, holding emergency hearings when it impacts a large amount of people.

All the cases in this area, he says, have settled without a trial.

"The people we are trying to help here are the employees, the customers, the general public, the people that suffer the fallout from these disputes," says Morrison.

The success has Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack authorizing expansion to 17 more counties, in southeast and northwest Wisconsin.

Roggensack has the authority to appoint the judges who will hear the commercial docket cases.

"There's no thumb on the scale. When people make comments like, somehow or another, we're going to slant a decision in favor of business, that's an insult to the judges who are doing this. Why would we do that? We have no dog in that fight. We just want to get the result right," says Morrison.